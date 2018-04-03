M62 could be closed overnight after serious smash left mobile home stranded on motorway

The M62 is still closed and could remain shut overnight in one direction as police continue to deal with a serious crash.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the motorway if possible after a lorry carrying a mobile home crashed, leaving the mobile home on the road.

The latest update said: "We are currently working to open the Westbound carriageway as soon as possible, the eastbound will however remain closed until further notice, possibly until the

The incident happened on the M62 between Junctions 36 and 37.

the delays will affect rush hour traffic adversely, and police recommend that drivers should plan their routes accordingly and expect significant delays in the area. Surrounding roads are currently very congested.

A Humberside Police spokesman added "This has been a very serious road traffic collision, and emergency crews and partner agencies have been working all day to try and resolve the situation.

The smash on the M62. Photo: Steve White/PA

Some drivers stuck in the smash have been tweeting police to tell them they are stuck with young children in the car with no sign of being released from the traffic yet.

Helen Burton said: "Is there an eta on when the westbound carriageway will open? Been sat for 2 hours with a 4 & 6 year old"

The serious road traffic collision occurred on the M62 motorway between Junctions 36 and 37 near to Goole which happened around 9.30am.

A lorry which was travelling westbound had gone through the central reservation and collided with an oncoming car which was travelling eastbound.

Both carriageways are still closed while emergency crews are on the scene.

