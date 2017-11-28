M62 crash causes delays near Huddersfield

Commuters travelling on the M62 near Huddersfield faced delays this morning following a collision between a car and a heavy goods vehicle.

Highways England reported that two lanes of the eastbound carriageway were closed at around 7.15am, leaving just one lane open, between junctions 24 and 25.

Just before 8am, the highways agency offered this update but warned of continuing disruption.

“All lanes have now reopened on the #M62 eastbound between J24 and J25 near Huddersfield following the earlier collision. Delays of an hour remain, but should now start to clear. Thanks for your patience.”