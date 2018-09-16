M62 incident: Motorway re-opens after woman talked down from Scammonden Bridge

Have your say

Police have 'successfully resolved' an incident on the M62 which led to concerns for the welfare of a woman seen on a bridge.

Police negotiators managed to talk the woman down from 120ft-high Scammonden Bridge following fears for her safety.

Both carriageways of the M62 were shut between junctions 22 and 24, near Ainley Top, while the incident was in progress.

Traffic was held and turned around on a diversionary route.

The motorway has now re-opened and residual delays remain in the area.

On Thursday a man died after falling from a bridge over the M62 at nearby Rishworth Moor.