M62 junction in West Yorkshire reopens after lorry crash

The M62 eastbound has now reopened at junction 26 near Bradford after a lorry crashed into the central reservation.

Highways England closed the junction, which connects motorists with the M606, for around four hours to allow for the lorry to be removed from the barrier and to be recovered.

Lane four on the westbound carriageway was also closed.

A spokesperson for the agency said: “M62 now open eastbound at J26 Bradford M606 following a collision where a lorry collided with the central reservation barrier.

“Lane 3 remains closed to allow emergency repairs to the barrier, please approach with care.”