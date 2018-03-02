M62: Latest photos show deserted motorway after drivers battle day-long closure

Intense snow showers from the Beast from the East created the nightmare journey from hell on the M62, with many drivers stranded on the road overnight for more than 10 hours.

Today, the motorway remains closed until at least 8pmread more.

Vehicles were stranded overnight and a stretch of the motorway remains closed this afternoon, between junction 24 and junction 21, westbound, and junctions 20 to 22 eastbound, ‘due to strong winds’ and as efforts continue to clear the road of stranded HGVs.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling says the severity of the weather conditions that led to the partial closure of the M62 means it is “difficult” to take steps to stop it happening again

Check out this brilliant gallery of photos from the closure.