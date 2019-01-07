M62 LIVE UPDATES: Police incident at Ainley Top and eight mile queues in Leeds cause heavy delays in West Yorkshire Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Several incidents on the M62 motorway are causing problems for morning commuters. An entry slip road is closed at Ainley Top, an earlier accident in Leeds and heavy congestion in other areas are all causing delays on the motorway. Keep refreshing this page for live updates: There are several incidents on the M62 this morning LIVE UPDATES: 'Considerable delays' for morning commuters after crash on M62 in Leeds