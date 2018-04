Have your say

An LGV flipped onto its side on the M62 this morning - shedding hundreds of bottles of fizzy pop onto the carriageway.

The accident happened between junctions 28 and 29 in the Tingley area.

Nobody was injured, but the westbound carriageway was closed for several hours while the lorry's load was cleared.

Hundreds of Coke and Schweppes lemonade bottles can be seen littering the road.

The road has now re-opened.

