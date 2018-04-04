M62 reopens after lorry smash causes night closure

The M62 motorway has reopened this morning following a lorry crash which left a mobile home stranded on the motorway yesterday.

However, lane three of the of the motorway in both directions between junction 36 for Goole and 37 for Howden remains closed as crews continue the clean up operation.

The motorway had been shut through the night and a tweet from Highways England on Wednesday morning advises that the lane closure could be in operation until at least mid-day, urging motorists to plan ahead if they are thinking of using the stretch.

