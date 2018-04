Have your say

The M62 motorway has reopened following closures in both direction on Monday morning but traffic remains congested in the area.

The closures were in place between junctions 22 for t he A672 and junction 24 for Blackley New Road.

A tweet from Highways England said: "Update - #M62 is now open in both directions between J22 - J24 after a police incident.

"Delays remain in the area, however are now starting to ease.

"Thank you for your patience"