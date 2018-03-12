M621 latest: Leeds motorway remains closed for morning commute

A major route in to Leeds was closed this morning due to a collision.

The M621 eastbound was shut off around 3.45am between junction 27 at Gildersome and junction one for Holbeck due to a collision which West Yorkshire Police attended.

A diversion was put in place and motorists are advised to follow the solid black square symbol.

From the M62 junction 27, drivers are advised to take the A62 north and proceed to the junction with the A6110. Turning right on to the A6110 will take you back to the M621 to re-join the motorway at junction one.

Motorists have been advised to allow extra time for their journey.