M621 Leeds 30mph works almost complete as update issued to frustrated drivers

It's been a long time coming, but the end is finally in sight for Leeds drivers battling 30mph limits on the M621.

The works on the motorway are now 89 per cent complete, according to new signs which have appeared along the carriageway.

Average speed cameras have been installed on the M621

The 30mph limit has been in place while Highways England installs new concrete barriers along the central reservation.

But the limit has been a source of frustration for drivers, coming from the 70mph sections of the road, especially as most of the work has been completed at night.

Why Highways England is undertaking the work

A spokesman said: "The M621 is currently operating at or above capacity during peak periods, which leads to congestion, poor journey time reliability and poor safety performance.

"The scheme aims to address these issues and in doing so support the region’s economic growth aspirations.

"In addition, there is an absence of driver information technology along this stretch of the network.

"The implementation of technology will form part of the planned improvements to the M621 and will look to improve safety and incident management as well as improve the ability to manage traffic on the M621.

"The scheme is included in the Highways England Delivery Plan.

What Highways England's Aims are

* increase capacity and improve journey time reliability

* improve the safety of the scheme corridor for road users

* provide better and real time information to road users

* avoid and mitigate potential environmental impacts of the scheme and enhance, where possible, the built and natural environment

* support Leeds City Council’s development plans including updates to the Leeds transport network, where possible

