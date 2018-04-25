M621 'standstill' causing traffic problems throughout Leeds

Have your say

There are long delays on roads across Leeds right now due to a 'standstill' on the M621.

Motorists are being warned to avoid the M621 in Leeds due to long delays.

The traffic is also affecting other roads across the city.

There is queuing traffic from the roundabout at Holbeck to the top of Beeston hill, where motorists are reporting that 'nothing is moving'.

Have you been affected? Keep following for more as we get it on this incident.

