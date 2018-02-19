Mag Tec lament subsidies after Master Cutler tours the site

The finance director of technology manufacturer MagTec has said that the firm is finding it difficult to make an impact in the UK market due to mixed messages from Government regarding subsidies.

Jenny Peel at the Sheffield-based firm said that diesel bus companies benefit from high levels of subsidies but that clean energy vehciles like the electric buses her firm produces are not afforded the same assistance.

Ms Peel made her remarks after the Master Cutler of Sheffield ken Cooke visited the firm along with Sheffield City Council’s Waste Strategy Officer, Alastair Black, to tour the facility.

Mr Cooke also met the company’s newest trainee, Alex Gorringe who moved to Sheffield from Grimsby six weeks ago to take up an apprenticeship among the 64-strong employees.

Ms Peel said that interest in electric powered vehicles was growing daily and that the company supplied the technology to markets as far afield as China and the US where their electric units power the famous Big Bus tours.

“But it is difficult to make an impact in the UK,” she said. “Every diesel bus in the country benefits from a substantial government subsidy, despite the fact that they are more polluting than diesel cars and have a fuel efficiency as low as three miles per gallon.

“As well as sending out a mixed message as regards diesel power, it also means we are operating at a disadvantage. What we need is a level playing field.”

Electric buses can travel for close on

200 miles on a single charge.

Mr Cooke said: “MagTec is one of a number of companies in this region which leads the way in technical excellence.

“At a time when local authorities are looking to reduce vehicle related air pollution, it would seem logical to adopt a strategy of replacing polluting commercial and public service vehicles with electric powered units.

“The battery powered bus is quiet, efficient and does not pollute the atmosphere and I do hope we see many more of these on our streets in the not too distant future.”

The remarks comes just days after the leader of the Liberal Democrats, Dr Vince Cable, visited the firm and made similar comments regarding the state of subsidies.