Maggie’s Yorkshire: At the heart of every centre is a kitchen table

At the heart of every Maggie’s Centre is a kitchen table.

It is often the first point of call for new visitors looking to meet people, find support, or simply wanting to relax with a cup of tea. As a nationwide fundraiser, Maggie’s Kitchen Table Day gives everyone the opportunity to recreate this atmosphere, all while raising money for people with cancer.

For Anne Robinson in Yorkshire, holding a Kitchen Table fundraiser in February was essential in showing support, both for her great friend, Jenny Polhill, and for the new centre which will be opening in Leeds this year. Jenny was diagnosed with Renal Cell Carcinoma in August 2018. By October 4, following a progression of cancer to her spine, doctors declared it incurable and Jenny was given one year to live.

Jenny’s first experience of a Maggie’s Centre was in Newcastle, with her husband, Malcolm and eldest daughter, Laura.

She said: “There was empathy there, real empathy of people that understood. No one was trying to be you, yet they understood what you needed and it was just so refreshing.”

As soon as Anne heard about Jenny’s visit and the imminent opening of Maggie’s Yorkshire, she organised a Kitchen Table fundraiser at The Red Lion in Knapton. The day, which also included a raffle, tombola and cake stall, raised £1,060 for Maggie’s Yorkshire.

The success of the event has sent Anne on a fundraising mission, and she is already planning future events.

Kitchen Table Days are a fantastic way to bring friends, family and colleagues together, while supporting our loved ones.

Download a free fundraising pack from bit.ly/2UKFMi2.