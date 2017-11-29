Major disruption on A1 in North Yorkshire after fuel spillage

Have your say

Motorists are facing disruption on a major route in North Yorkshire after a fuel spillage.

Part of the A1 southbound is now closed between Barton and Scotch Corner following a crash today (Wednesday).

The collision, involving a lorry, happened at about 5.30am.

Highways England officers are now on scene but motorists have been warned of heavy delays until the early evening.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The incident resulted in a large fuel spillage on the road causing major traffic pile up and delays.

"The driver sustained a minor cut to his head and was taken to Darlington Hospital for treatment."

Police said the road will remain closed until the early evening for resurfacing work.