Major fishing event set for Great Yorkshire Showground - comment

We’re calling out to the fishing community in 2019 as the Showground hosts a brand new event for Yorkshire.

The Fishing Show will be held on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9, using both indoor spaces and outdoor ponds on the Showground.

There will be guest talks and demos, entertainment and retail stands in what will be the first large-scale event of its kind in Yorkshire.

We’ve been planning this for a while, setting up Bee Events earlier this year to research and organise new events to host at the Showground.

There was a gap in the market for a fishing event in the county and with more rod licences sold in Yorkshire than anywhere else in England, there was clearly a large appetite for the sport.

Since announcing The Fishing Show last month, the response has been overwhelming.

We have the support of ambassadors, Marina Gibson, who made her Great Yorkshire Show debut this year, fly fisherman Paul Procter and renowned carp angler Rob Hughes who is manager of Angling Trusts Carp Team England.

We are also delighted to have added Hywel Morgan to our line-up, with many more names from all disciplines of fishing to be announced in the run-up.

It’s an exciting development for the Showground and we will be announcing further events in due course.

Bee Events is the latest addition to the Showground’s portfolio of commercial businesses which all generate profit for the work of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society (YAS).

These include Pavilions of Harrogate, Yorkshire Event Centre, Fodder and Harrogate Caravan Park which all fund the YAS’s charitable work.

Whether it’s organising the Great Yorkshire Show to funding Countryside Days for 6,000 primary schoolchildren to providing health checks for farmers, 100 per cent of profits goes into supporting farming and agriculture.

In 2019 we will also be celebrating the farm shop and cafe, Fodder’s, tenth anniversary. It’s been incredible to see how it’s grown from when we first started.

The team is now full steam ahead in planning the next Great Yorkshire Show which will be held on Tuesday, July 9 to Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Tickets will go on sale in April next year and gift vouchers are available for Christmas presents. https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/ticket-information/

We will be building on strong foundations as this year we celebrated the 160th Great Yorkshire Show which was beautifully captured in a limited edition book.

The 160th Great Yorkshire Show: A Photographer’s View is a stunning collection of over 100 images, including a foreword by Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal and a preface by His Grace The Duke of Devonshire and is on sale in Fodder or online.

As the year draws to a close, we would like to thank all our supporters and visitors who get behind the work we do, the shows we organise and the businesses we run.

Wishing you a Merry Christmas and the very best for 2019.

Nigel Pulling is the chief executive of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society.