Major rail delays for commuters between Leeds and York

Commuters on the rail line between Leeds and York were left facing major delays caused by signal failures in Harrogate.

Delays and cancellations began around 8am this morning (Thursday, December 7), and lasted until after 10am. At least two Northern Rail trains were terminated at Horsforth from Leeds, leaving more than 100 people seeking alternative trains or transport to continue their journey.

A spokesperson for Northern Rail said: "The problems began shortly before 8am and whilst the signalling itself was resolved just before 9.30am, the knock on effects impacted on rail services until around 10.45."

A bus was called for the remaining passengers for 9.20am but this too was delayed.

Network Rail, who are responsible for the upkeep of the line, were able to dispatch engineers who completed repairs at 9.20am. They apologised for the disruption.