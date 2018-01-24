Major road in Leeds closed after teenager hit by bus

Have your say

A TEENAGER suffered head injuries after he was struck by a bus on Selby Road in Leeds.

Police were called to the B6149 Selby Road near the Wykebeck Arms in the Halton area of east Leeds just before 6pm tonight. (Weds Jan 24)

Police said a youth in his late teens suffered head injuries after being involved in collision with a bus.

The air ambulance was called to the scene, but the injured teenager was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by road ambulance.

His condition is described as stable.

Drivers are facing delays as Selby Road has been closed at the scene of the incident.