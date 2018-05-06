Major road in Yorkshire closed in both directions and police on scene

Have your say

A major road in North Yorkshire has been closed in both directions after a smash.

The A64 in York has been closed all day following a road traffic collision this morning.

The road is shut from Grimston Bar, the A166 junction.

Traffic is being diverted via exit slip roads, across the roundabout, to then rejoin the A64.

North Yorkshire Police officers remain on scene and it is unclear at what time the road could reopen.

Paddy McGuinness is not thought to be on hand to hand out beers at this time (unlike on the M62 on Saturday!)

The closure could affect those travelling across the county for the Tour de Yorkshire.

