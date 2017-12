A main road into Hull is being closed in both directions after a crane struck two overhead bridges.

Motorists are advised that the A63 is to be hut shortly between South Cave and Brough.

Dale Road Elloughton, which is the road on the bridge across the A63, is also to be closed along with a footbridge.

Police said it is a safety precaution to allow damage to the bridges to be assessed.

Drivers should avoid the area and use alternative routes, they said.