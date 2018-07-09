Major road near Harrogate re-opens to single-file traffic

After more than a month-long closure a major road near Harrogate has been re-opened to single file traffic.

The A59 at Kex Gill was opened under traffic light control yesterday (Sunday, July 8) afternoon following temporary repairs to stabilise the wall below the road and load testing by North Yorkshire County Council. The road has been closed since May, 30 following the discovery of a crack in the road, which has a long history of land slips, and it will be monitored daily for further movement.

There were no reports as of this morning, according to NYCC.

NYCC Coun, Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Highways, said: “I’m pleased that we have been able to reopen the road under traffic lights, which will be manually controlled during the coming week from 6am and 6pm every day, and until 9pm Tuesday to Thursday during the Great Yorkshire Show, to ensure maximum efficiency and to minimise delays.

"The closure period has been difficult for local communities, particularly businesses, so I’m sure they will welcome the reopening. It has always been our priority to reopen the A59 as quickly as possible for the benefit of all road users. It has been a complex operation in difficult conditions, but our staff and contractors have worked hard to reach this point.”

Permanent repairs are still being devised by the county council to see the road fully re-opened. This will see residents consulted on when is best to carry this out.

In a press release published by NYCC this weekend the council say this could require a further road closure. However commenting last week in an article for the Advertiser Coun Mackenzie said "as far as the work which will take place to bring about a permanent repair is concerned, this should not require another full closure."

Due to the instability of the stretch of road the county council has said its solution to problems on the road is realignment to the other-side of the valley.

At a public event in Norwood earlier this month residents were able to see the NYCC's preferred route, which to the east, would start close to the junction with Hall Lane , moving west along high ground, in a bow shape, until it rejoined the A59 at the junction with the road leading up to the quarry.

You can view the preferred proposed route for the realignmentat www.northyorks.gov.uk/kexgill and can email comments to LTP@northyorks.gov.uk or call 01609780780. The deadline for comments is 12 July, 2018.