Major road scheme could begin next year to unlock potential of brownfield site

WORK ON one of Yorkshire’s most important road schemes could start next year if planners give the go-ahead.

Construction of the access road to unlock the potential of York Central – one of Europe’s largest brownfield sites – will go before a committee next week.

York City Council’s executive, which meets on Thursday March 15 at 5.30pm, could give the approval to find a construction partner to build the bridge and spine road into the site from Water End.

A new access road has long been established as crucial to opening up the 72 hectare York Central site, which can drive the city’s economy and create vital jobs, housing and quality public spaces.

The positioning of the road was decided following extensive public consultation by the York Central Partnership, which is carrying out the regeneration of the site, last year. The council will take the lead on the design and construction of the access road before 2021, in order to take advantage of available funding from the West Yorkshire Transport Fund.

Councillor Andrew Waller, acting leader of City of York Council, said: “Regenerating this site is vital to grow our economy and provide housing.

“Thanks to the efforts of the York Central Partnership, we are overcoming the barriers to take this once in a lifetime opportunity to unlock York Central’s potential as an exemplar sustainable development. I welcome the news that the partnership is improving the community engagement on the project.

“This will help to make sure York Central is a place in which we all want to live, work and spend time.”

The partner would deliver key infrastructure, including a bridge and spine road, while the contract could be extended to create parkland and a rail link to the National Railway Museum.

The executive will also be asked to commit £907,000 funding for the scheme.