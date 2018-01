The Stocksbridge Bypass in Sheffied remains closed today because of flooding.

HEADLINE - Major Sheffield road remains closed due to flooding

The Stocksbridge Bypass in Sheffield remains closed today because of flooding.

The A616 is closed in both directions between the junctions of the A628 at the Flouch roundabout, near Langsett, and the A6102, near Deepcar.

It has been closed since Thursday.