Malton police want to know about motorist's 'manner of driving'

Officers want to find out about one motorist's "manner of driving" on the night Malton Christmas lights were swithced on.

At around 6pm on Thursday, November 23,a silver Ford Focus estate car was seen driving from the direction of Wheelgate, along to Market Place and the top of Finkle Street and then turn in the direction of Spital Street and Newbiggin.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson today said: "Police are appealing for information regarding the manner of driving of a silver Ford Focus estate car, that was seen to be driving around the town centre area of Malton."

People with information are asked to call 101 and ask to speak to Sergeant Darren Coles. They can also email Darren.Coles@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote reference 12170210594.