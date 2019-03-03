Man, 22, dead after car crashes into ditch in Dewsbury

Have your say

A 22-year-old man has died after a car crashed into a ditch in Dewsbury.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Forge Lane in Dewsbury at 12.53pm to reports of a Silver Honda Civic which had come off the road.

The young man was declared dead at the scene.

A 20-year-old woman passenger has been taken to Leeds General Infirmary with minor injuries.

A 23-year-old woman driving a second vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. She is currently in police custody.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact 101, quoting log number 840 of 3/3/2019.