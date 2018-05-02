Man, 33, found dead in Leeds on day he was due to be recalled to prison

Have your say

A LEEDS man was found dead on the day he was due to be recalled to prison, an inquest opening heard.

Sales assistant Ryan Thomas McGurgan, 33, was found dead at a hostel for vulnerable homeless men on Meanwood Road, Leeds, on April 10, an inquest opening was told.

Wakefield Coroner's Court heard a provisional post mortem report by consultant histopathologist Dr Lisa Barker stated the cause of death as hanging.

Senior coroner Kevin McLoughlin said Mr McGurgan's death was confirmed by paramedics at the hostel at 3.20pm on April 10.

Mr McLoughlin said: "It is understood that Mr McGurgan was due to be recalled to prison that day."

Mr McLoughlin adjourned the inquest to a date yet to be fixed.