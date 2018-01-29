Man, 35, dead after fall from Leeds flat balcony

A man has died after falling from the balcony of a flat in Leeds, police confirmed today.

Officers were called to the high-rise Torre Gardens, off Torre Road, Burmantofts, at 7.25pm on Saturday.

The man, who was aged 35, had been found seriously injured after the fall and was taken to hospital by ambulance but pronounced dead a short time later.

Two men, aged 32 and 45, were arrested at the scene in connection with the death and were later released under investigation.

Enquiries into the man’s death are on going and officers would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened.

Those with information are asked to contact officers via 101 quoting Operation Peabridge.