Man, 49, dies after being hit by bus in Shelf

A man died at the scene after being hit by a bus in Shelf yesterday evening, police have confirmed.

West Yorkshire Police today issued an appeal for witnesses to the collision which happened in Halifax Road at around 6.15pm.

The bus, the 681 from Bradford to Halifax, was approaching a stop when the man was knocked down.

Police said the 49-year-old was local to the area, but did not give any further details at this stage.

Det Con Catherine Rowlands, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “We have already spoken to a number of people who were passengers on the bus when the incident occurred, but would appeal to anyone who was in the area who witnessed the incident or who has any information and has not yet spoken to the police to do so.”

Information can be passed to Det Con Rowlands at the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101, quoting log 1529 of December 21.