Man, 73, seriously injured in after car hits wall

A 73-year-old driver has been seriously injured after his car hit a wall in Leeds.

The crash happened last night just after 10pm on Leeds and Bradford Road in Kirkstall, when the green VW Polo collided with a kerb before hitting the wall.

The man was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he remains in a serious condition.

Police are now wanting to speak to anyone who saw the collision or the car leading up to the collision.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 13180300561.