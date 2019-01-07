Man, 75, left bleeding and with broken arm and facial fractures after attack outside his Doncaster home

A man was left covered in blood and with a broken arm and facial injuries after an attack outside his home in Doncaster.

The 75-year-old was assaulted in the early hours of this morning after confronting two men he spotted outside his outbuildings.

South Yorkshire Police said the OAP, from Eastgate, Moorends, was attacked at 3.45am.

He sustained a wound to his head, a broken arm and facial fractures.

The pensioner was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 70 of January 7.