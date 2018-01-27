Man, 85, seriously hurt in Headingley car crash

An 85-year-old man has been seriously injured in a collision with a car in Headingley.

The man, a pedestrian, was struck by a white Volkswagen Scirocco in Otley Road, close to Hollin Road and was rushed to hospital.

Although the man’s injuries were serious, police said they did not believe they were life threatening.

The collision occurred at around 9.15am on Thursday.

The driver of the vehicle, a man aged in his 20s, was spoken to at the scene by police.

Anyone who have witnessed the collision, or who saw the movements of the car or the pedestrian before hand, is asked to contact the Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Team at West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log 353 of January 25.