Man accused of murdering teen on Sheffield estate brought before court

A man accused of fatally stabbing 19-year-old Ryan Jowle on a Sheffield estate earlier this week has appeared at court charged with his murder.

Frank Mvila Kiongaze, of Morland Road, Gleadless appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court this morning charged with Mr Jowle's murder.

Dressed in a grey t-shirt and black trousers, the 22-year-old spoke only to confirm his name, address, age and nationality.

Mvila Kiongaze is also charged with possessing an offensive weapon.

Magistrates sent the court to Sheffield Crown Court, and remanded Mvila Kiongaze into custody.

He will be given the opportunity to apply for bail during a hearing due to be held at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, May 30.

Mr Jowle was fatally stabbed in Tannery Close, Woodhouse at around 11.10pm on Tuesday, May 22.

A post mortem examination concluded Mr Jowle died as a result of a stab wound to his chest.

An 18-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of Mr Jowle's murder, but was released on police bail last week.

The investigation remains ongoing and officers are urging anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the incident to report it via either 101, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 1030 of May 22.