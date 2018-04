Have your say

An investigation has been launched after a man in his 20s was found dead this morning.

West Yorkshire Police said the 26-year-old's body was found at an address on Upperthong Lane in Holmfirth at 8.14am today (Monday).

A police spokeswoman said: "A 26-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the property.

"There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

"A file has been passed to the coroner."