Man airlifted to hospital after being seriously injured in industrial accident in Dewsbury

A man in his 30s has been airlifted to hospital after being seriously injured in a works accident.

Emergency services were called to industrial premises on Thornhill Road Dewsbury around 8.50am today.

It followed reports that the man had been badly hurt in an incident involving industrial machinery.

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by air ambulance for treatment to serious injuries.

West Yorkshire Police said: "Enquiries remain ongoing at the scene by Kirklees CID and partner authorities."