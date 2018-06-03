Man airlifted to hospital after crashing into tree near Scarborough

Have your say

A man is critical in hospital after his car crashed into a tree near Scarborough last night.

The man - in his late 20s - had to be freed from the wreckage of his BMW by firefighters after the crash at Suffield, around 7.45pm last night.

He was airlifted to Hull Royal Infirmary where he is in a critical but stable condition.

Police investigating the accident want to hear from any witnesses to the crash on Swang Road.

Local diversions were put in place while the police investigated the scene and to allow the car to be recovered.

The road re-opened at around 12.30am on Sunday.