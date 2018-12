Have your say

Two people were hurt when a car flipped onto its side in a ditch.

North Yorkshire Fire Service said a man and a woman were injured in a crash involving a Vauxhall Corsa on the B1363 near Stillington just after 6pm yesterday (Wednesday).

The male driver suffered minor injuries to his hands and the female passenger needed treatment for a head injury after being cut from the vehicle.

Both were rushed to hospital.