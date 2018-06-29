Man appears at court accused of stabbing Sheffield man to death

Have your say

A murder suspect has appeared at court, after a man was found stabbed to death at a Sheffield home earlier this week.

Matthew Andrew Goddard, 50, of Steven Close, Chapeltown appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Friday morning charged with the murder of 59-year-old Glenn Boardman.

Magistrates sent the case to Sheffield Crown Court, and remanded Goddard into custody until his next scheduled appearance at court on July 27 this year.

Mr Boardman's body was found at a house in Steven Close, Chapeltown at around 12.30am Tuesday, June 26, after emergency services were called to the house.

A post-mortem examination concluded that Mr Boardman died as a result of stab wounds.

Police continued to guard the scene today.

Anyone with any information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 29 of June 26.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.