Man appears at court charged with sexually assaulting Sheffield police officer

A 29-year-old man has appeared at court, accused of sexually assaulting an on-duty police officer in Sheffield.

Luca Jelic appeared at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday for a plea hearing, charged with attempting to rape a woman, assaulting two police officers and sexually assaulting one of the officers.

No plea was entered, and Jelic was remanded until his next appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on July 13.

The 29-year-old, of Scotland Street, in Sheffield city centre, is also charged with possession of class A drugs and criminal damage.

He was arrested following an incident in the early hours of April 27, when two police officers were allegedly assaulted while investigating a report of an attempted rape on Scotland Street.