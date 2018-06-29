Man appears in court charged over 'Punish A Muslim Day' letters

A man has appeared in court accused of sending a number of the so-called "Punish A Muslim Day" letters.

David Parnham, 35, is accused of a total of 14 offences spanning two years, including one count of soliciting to murder.

He is also charged with two counts of sending a number of letters promoting a "Punish A Muslim Day", capable of encouraging the commission of one or more of a number of offences.

Parnham further faces five counts of sending a substance with the intention of inducing in a person a belief that it is likely to contain a noxious substance, five counts of sending a number of letters conveying a threat and one count of making a bomb hoax.

Parnham, of St Andrew's Close in Lincoln, appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday, via videolink from HMP Wandsworth.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on October 5.

Wearing a burgundy t-shirt with a long-sleeved grey top underneath it, Parnham sat in silence with his hands in his lap during the hearing.