Have your say

A man has appeared in court today charged with the murder of a 51-year-old woman in Cawood, near Selby.

Adrian Rodi, 49, of Chestnut Road, in the village, was remanded in custody by York Magistrates.

He is accused of murdering Angela Rider, whose body was found in the early hours of Monday.

Mrs Rider's family have paid tribute to "the most beautiful, fantastic mum; a wonderful daughter and the best sister anyone could have wished for."

He is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court tomorrow.