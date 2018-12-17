Man appears in court to face murder charge over death of woman at Leeds flat

Have your say

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a young woman at flats in Leeds.

Joe Atkinson, 25, appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court this morning charged with the murder of Poppy Devey-Waterhouse.

Poppy Devey-Waterhouse.

Miss Devey-Waterhouse, 24, died at the Saxton flats development in the Richmond Hill area of the city on Friday..

Police were called to an address at the building shortly before 9am.

Miss Devey-Waterhouse, of The Avenue, Richmond Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Atkinson, who has the same address, appeared in court alongside a dock officer for the brief hearing.

He wore a grey sweater and a grey trousers.

Atkinson spoke only to confirm his address, date of birth and nationality.

No pleas were entered to the charge.

District Judge Watkin told Atkinson that the case had to be committed to Leeds Crown Court, where he will appear tomorrow morning.

Atkinson was returned to custody.

Relatives of Miss Devey-Waterhouse sat in the public gallery throughout the hearing.