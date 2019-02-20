Man arrested after 60-year-old man robbed and left with broken rib in Harrogate

Have your say

A man has been arrested after a 60-year-old man was robbed in Harrogate on Sunday, February 17.

The man was attacked by a man outside Kendalls Farm Butchers in Skipton road around 5pm.

He was left with a broken rib and facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

North Yorkshire Police issued this statement on Twitter: "Update: A 29 year-old man has been arrested in connection with this offence and has been released under investigation.

"We are still appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward, please cal 101 with any information".

