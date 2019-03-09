Man arrested after assault on Kirkgate in Leeds city centre

A man was left with facial injuries after being assaulted in Leeds city centre.

Police were called to the scene in Kirkgate at about 8.30am on Saturday, March 9.

Officers found the victim had been assaulted and witnesses had detained the person they believed was responsible.

A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers attended and located a male suspect who had been detained by witnesses following an assault on another man who had suffered facial injuries.

"The 29-year-old suspect was arrested and is in police custody.

"Enquiries remain ongoing."

