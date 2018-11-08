Man arrested after bomb scare in Bridlington

Have your say

A man has been arrested following a bomb scare in Bridlington.

He was held following reports that suspected weapons and a suspicious package were found at a property on West Street.

The area was cordoned off and residents evacuated after workmen made the find on Wednesday.

The bomb disposal team dealt with the suspicious package and Humberside Police have since confirmed no explosive material was found in the package.

Inquiries are ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to call them on 101, or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.