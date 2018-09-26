Man arrested after cannabis farm found in Doncaster’s Open All Hours street

A man has been arrested after an ‘extensive’ cannabis farm was found in the Doncaster street where TV sitcom Open All Hours is filmed.

South Yorkshire Police raided an address in Lister Avenue, Balby, just yards from the setting for Arkwright’s corner shop which featured in the original series and the follow-up show Still Open All Hours.

Police raided an address in Lister Avenue near to where Still Open All Hours is filmed.

READ MORE: Sir David Jason threatened with knife during Open All Hours filming in Doncaster

A police spokesman said that officers had raided the house on September 21 after responding to local information.

PCSO Roy Turton said: “Officers discovered an extensive cannabis cultivation. One male was arrested, other enquiries are ongoing.”

READ MORE: Sir David Jason suffers head injury on Doncaster’s Still Open All Hours set

Still Open All Hours is filmed in Lister Avenue.

The street is home to the Beautique hairdressing salon which is regularly converted into Arkwright’s cluttered corner shop emporium for filming of the hit BBC show which is set to return to TV screens again later this year.

The shop, on the corner of Lister Avenue and Scarth Avenue in Balby, has become a haunt for fans of the showing, originally starring Ronnie Barker as penny-pinching stuttering shopkeeper Arkwright and his long-suffering nephew Granville (Sir David Jason).

The original series ran until 1985 but returned to screens under the guise of Still Open All Hours a few years ago with Granville now running the shop following the death of his uncle.

READ MORE: David Jason spotted filming with huge yellow balloon on Still Open All Hours set in Doncaster