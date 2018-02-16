Man arrested after firearm discharged in Bradford

Have your say

A man has been arrested as part of an investigation after gun shots were fired at a flat in Bradford.

Officers were called to Wedgemoor Close, Wyke, at about 11.550pm on Wednesday, after reports that a group of men were trying to gain entry to a property.

They discovered damage to a door which has now been confirmed as a firearms discharge.

West Yorkshire Police yesterday appealed for witnesses and increased patrols in the area.

In an update today (Friday), a force spokesperson said that a 25-year-old man, from Bradford, has now been arrested in connection with the firearms discharge.

They added: "He remains in custody at this time and enquiries are continuing."