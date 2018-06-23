Man arrested after police called to stabbing in Leeds

Have your say

A man has been arrested after a stabbing in Leeds.

Police were called to reports of a man having been stabbed.

-> Gang of four jailed for conspiring to rob businesses of thousands in takings

A cordon was put in place on Sissons Road in Middleton after police were called out at 11.05pm on Friday night (June 22).

Police attended and a man was taken to hospital. His injuries were described by police as 'non life threatening'.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police confirmed: "Police were called to reports of a man having been stabbed at an address on Sissons Road, Middleton at 11.05pm last night (Friday 22 June).

-> Two arrested after high speed police chase in Yorkshire

"Officers attended and a man was taken to hospital. His injuries are described as non life threatening.

"A 22 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding"

Those with information about the incident are asked to call police on 101.

Join our new Facebook group for the latest on Leeds crime & incidents www.facebook.com/groups/leedscrime

