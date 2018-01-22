Man arrested as armed police called to firearms incident in Leeds

A 26-year-old man was arrested in Leeds on suspicion of firearms offences after armed police were called out.

The incident, which happened at 6.40pm on Sunday night, saw armed police called to an address in Harehills Avenue.

A 26-year-old was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to possess a firearm.

Ammunition and some counterfeit money was recovered during a search of the property in Harehills Avenue, Chapeltown.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman saId: "At 6.40pm last night (21/1) officers from Leeds District Serious Organised Crime Unit executed a search warrant at an address in Harehills Avenue, Leeds, with support from firearms officers.

"A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to possess a firearm. He remains in custody.

"Ammunition and a quantity of counterfeit cash was recovered during a search of the property. Enquiries are ongoing."