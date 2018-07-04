Man arrested as armed police swoop on Yorkshire town

A man has been arrested after armed police were called out in Bridlington.

The incident took place at about 10.15am near to Bridlington Priory this morning (Wednesday, July 4).

Residents reported seeing a number of armed officers and several police cars, and Sewerby Road was closed between the church and Watsons Avenue.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: "We were called with reports of a disturbance on Sewerby Road, Bridlington shortly after 10.15am today.

"Officers attended and a man was arrested on suspicion of affray, he remains in our custody at this time."

