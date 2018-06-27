Man arrested following attempted murder and serious sexual assault in Leeds

Have your say

Police have arrested a man in connection with an alleged serious sexual assault and attempted murder in Leeds.

READ: Police confirm teenager's body found in Leeds river as dramatic pictures show rescue effort

The 26-year-old man has been arrested following a police appeal over the incidents on Grace Street in the city centre on Saturday, June 23.

West Yorkshire Police have also said it is no longer looking for Samuel Fortes.

READ: Leeds Grand Theatre apologise 'wholeheartedly' after cancellation of Wicked following evacuation

In a statement, they said: "Police investigating a serious sexual assault and attempted murder on Grace street, Leeds on Saturday June 23rd have arrested a 26 year old man.

"Members of the public are thanked for their assistance in this matter.

"Police are no longer looking for Samuel Fortes."